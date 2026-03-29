Mood of Keralam is in favour of NDA, says PM Modi

Coimbatore, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in poll-bound Kerala on Sunday, where he will address a rally and take part in a roadshow.

“Looking forward to being among the people of Keralam later today. Will address a rally in Palakkad and later will take part in a roadshow in Thrissur. The mood of Keralam is in favour of the NDA. The people have had enough of the poor governance of LDF and UDF,” PM Modi said in a post on social media ahead of his visit.

As he has a brief transit through Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore ahead of his Kerala tour, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place.

Reflecting heightened political activity in the region, authorities have rolled out a massive security operation to ensure the Prime Minister’s safe passage. Senior police officials confirmed that multiple zones across Coimbatore and its outskirts have been placed under high-security classification, with strict restrictions on both aerial and ground-level movement. Drone operations have been completely banned in sensitive areas under the Coimbatore Rural Police limits, including Neelambur, Chinthamanipudur, Chettipalayam, Madhukarai, Ettimadai and Walayar.

The restrictions, in force until Sunday evening, are part of a broader strategy to secure the airspace during the VVIP movement. Within city limits, key arterial stretches such as Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Kalapatti and Singanallur have been declared “Red Zones”.

Movement in these areas is being closely monitored, with checkpoints and surveillance systems operating round the clock. Around 5,000 security personnel from multiple agencies have been deployed, supported by a three-layered security grid at Coimbatore Airport and adjoining locations.

Advanced surveillance systems and coordinated control rooms have been activated to oversee the operation in real time.

PM Modi is likely to arrive in Coimbatore by air before proceeding to Kerala via helicopter. His visit comes as campaigning gathers pace ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

In Kerala, the Prime Minister will address a public rally in Palakkad and later take part in a roadshow in Thrissur, campaigning for National Democratic Alliance candidates, including Padmaja Venugopal, in what is seen as a key outreach effort.

--IANS

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