ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket launch a monumental achievement for India: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major milestone for India’s space programme, ISRO on Sunday successfully launched its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket from Sriharikota.

The mission, described by experts as a “monumental achievement,” once again demonstrated India’s growing prowess in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic and communication purposes.

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), hailed the achievement as a defining moment for India’s space capabilities.

“The successful launch of the CMS-03 satellite by LVM3 rocket (Bahubali) is a monumental achievement for India, powerfully demonstrating our sovereign capability in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic applications,” he said.

“This satellite will be a game-changer for our maritime and national security, providing advanced, secure communication channels that are critical in the Indian Ocean Region and mainland,” Bhatt added.

He added that the success not only strengthens India’s strategic autonomy but also reflects the growing role of private industry in building and supporting national space assets.

“The launch by ISRO signals a vibrant future for private sector participation and reinforces India’s position as a formidable space power,” Bhatt said.

The LVM3-M5, also known as the ‘Bahubali’ rocket, lifted off carrying the CMS-03 satellite and successfully placed it into its intended orbit.

The launch marks a new chapter in India’s space journey, underlining the country’s self-reliance in developing and deploying advanced space assets.

According to ISRO, CMS-03 -- the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil -- has been successfully delivered to its target orbit.

“The satellite has been delivered to its intended orbit,” confirmed P. Madhuri, Deputy Project Director of the SSLV Launch Complex, after the successful separation of the CMS-03 from the launch vehicle.

The LVM3-M5 rocket, formerly known as the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (GSLV Mk 3), is India’s most powerful launch vehicle.

It uses a combination of solid, liquid, and cryogenic fuel engines to carry payloads of up to 8,000 kg to low-earth orbit and up to 4,000 kg to geosynchronous orbit.

The 43-metre-tall rocket’s journey through its multiple stages -- including S200 solid boosters, L110 liquid stage, and the C25 cryogenic stage -- marked a flawless mission sequence as it reached a velocity of 4.6 km per second before orbit circularisation.

--IANS

pk