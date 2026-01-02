January 02, 2026 11:09 PM हिंदी

40 dead, several fighting for their lives: Swiss authorities on deadly ski resort fire incident

Zurich, Jan 2 (IANS) Over 40 people have died and several are still fighting for their lives in the violent fire that ravaged the 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana ski resort in Valais Canton of southwestern Switzerland on New Year's Eve, the Swiss authorities told media on Friday evening.

"It is a tragedy for Switzerland, for Europe, and for the entire world," said State Council President Mathias Reynard who opened the press conference, adding that January 9 will be a national day of remembrance for the victims of the tragedy.

According to Zurich-based leading Swiss German-language national daily Tages-Anzeiger, Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud said that the theory that the sparklers caused the fire is being investigated as a priority.

Pilloud mentioned that the sparklers were ordinary ones, readily available at any supermarket. The club did not require a permit to light them indoors.

"When questioned by a journalist, prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud explained that the sparklers were ordinary ones, readily available at any supermarket. The club did not require a permit to light them indoors. According to Pilloud, the theory that the sparklers caused the fire is being investigated as a priority," the newspaper reported.

Pierre-Antoine Lengen, head of the Valais cantonal police, reiterated that every effort is being made to quickly identify the victims.

Crans-Montana, situated in the heart of the scenic Swiss Alps, is one of Switzerland’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing visitors from around the world for skiing, snowboarding, golf and other leisure activities.

The resort town is located approximately two hours from the Swiss capital, Bern.

The incident comes just months after a separate fire broke out at Switzerland’s oldest luxury hotel in Geneva.

That blaze at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues, which opened in 1834 and is regarded as a historic landmark, had left several people injured.

--IANS

/as

