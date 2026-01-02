Trump shops marble for White House ballroom

Washington, Jan 2 (IANS) President Donald Trump on Friday made a low-key visit to a Florida stone supplier as part of preparations for a new White House ballroom, with officials confirming he is personally purchasing materials for the project.

“President Trump is purchasing marble and onyx, at his own expense, for the White House Ballroom,” a White House official said.

The presidential motorcade arrived at a shopping centre in Lake Worth, Florida, at 9:46 a.m., according to pool reports. Reporters were held in vans, and the President was not immediately seen.

The shopping centre includes several businesses, among them A1 Plus Stone Design, a retailer that specialises in stone products such as marble and onyx.

Officials did not provide details on the quantities or specific varieties of stone being considered during the visit.

Lake Worth is located in Palm Beach County, a short drive from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where he frequently stays while in Florida.

The White House official’s statement underscored that the materials would be paid for personally by the President, not with public funds. The visit followed earlier indications from the White House that Trump has taken a direct interest in the design of the new ballroom, including materials and finishes.

The ballroom project has been presented by the administration as a response to long-standing space constraints at the White House, particularly for hosting large formal events and state functions. Officials have said the new structure is intended to blend with the existing architectural character of the White House complex.

Images previously released by the White House depict a classically styled building with ornate interiors. The administration has said the ballroom would accommodate significantly more guests than current reception spaces and reduce the need for temporary outdoor tents during major events.

In recent months, Trump has held several meetings with White House staff and federal agencies to discuss design features and planning for the ballroom, according to official statements. The project is expected to involve outside architects, construction firms, and engineering teams working in coordination with the White House and the US Secret Service.

The ballroom is planned for the site of the existing East Wing, which has been renovated and altered multiple times over the past century. Private donations, including contributions from Trump, are expected to cover construction costs, which the White House has estimated to run into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

For decades, US presidents have relied on the East Room or temporary structures to host large gatherings. Trump has described the new ballroom as a long-term addition intended to serve future administrations and major international events at the White House.

