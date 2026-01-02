Sunny Deol recalls how Dharmendra’s ‘Haqeeqat’ inspired him to do ‘Border’

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who attended the song launch ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ from the upcoming film ‘Border 2’, has shared that he did ‘Border’ because of his father, legendary actor Dharmendra.

On Friday, the actor attended the song launch in Jaisalmer, and touched upon a lesser known moment of inspiration.

He told the media, “I did ‘Border’ because when I saw my father's film ‘Haqeeqat’. I liked it a lot. I was very young then. When I became an actor, I decided that I would also do a film like my father”.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, as the whole Bollywood erupted to pay their last respects to the departed legend.

Prior to this, Sunny once also expressed his anger at the media when his family was being constantly chased by cameras.

Talking about ‘Border 2’, the film is a sequel to ‘Border’, which was based on the Battle of Longewala during the India–Pakistan war of 1971.

‘Border 2’ aims to reinterpret that spirit for a new generation, both in scale and storytelling sensibility. Headlined once again by Sunny Deol, the sequel is expected to retain the old-school gravitas that made the first film unforgettable, while expanding its canvas through contemporary warfare themes, sharper character arcs, and updated technical execution.

The focus is reportedly not just on battlefield action, but also on the emotional costs of duty, families left behind, moral dilemmas, and the psychological weight soldiers carry long after the guns fall silent. The film seeks to balance patriotism with humanity, portraying soldiers not as invincible icons, but as men bound by courage, fear, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

--IANS

aa/