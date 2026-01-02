Raihan, Aviva’s photo in royal ensembles wins father Robert Vadra’s heart

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The buzz over Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra's son Raihan and his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig's private ring exchange ceremony at Ranthambore, Rajasthan, got a fresh doze of masala with the couple posting new photo on social media on Friday evening.

Within minutes of the couple’s photo appearing on social media, it started getting likes and congratulatory messages.

Raihan’s proud father, Robert Vadra, was among the first ones to react to the picture and confirm their future marriage plans.

“My son comes of age and finds his life partner. My heartfelt blessings to them for a life filled with happiness, unwavering togetherness, love, and strength. May they walk this journey hand in hand, growing and thriving together,” said Vadra in a message on social media.

In the picture, Raihan is seen in a black bandgala and Aviva in a black saree with metallic threadwork that sparkled in the light of dozens of lamps lit in the background. The couple radiated a timeless and regal aura in their coordinated midnight-black ensembles, perfectly blending traditional heritage with modern sophistication.

As Raihan had both his hands tucked into trouser pockets and Aviva had her ring hand covered with the other, the two seemed to be in no mood to spill the beans on their speculated engagement through the picture.

The picture carried no caption but appeared to be from Ranthambore where the Vadra and Gandhi families had converged to celebrate the New Year on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Ranthambore National Park on Tuesday, amid speculation that Raihan and Aviva may get engaged during this visit.

The Gandhi family was scheduled to stay for four days at Sher Bagh, a five-star luxury resort near Ranthambore National Park.

During their stay, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were scheduled to spend time at the Sher Bagh resort and visit the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's earlier visits to Ranthambore include private wildlife trips, family stays, and safari outings over multiple years, most recently in late 2025 (September-October), in late 2024, and in 2023 -- demonstrating that Ranthambore is a frequent destination for her personal and family travel.

