‘Eknath Shinde is modern day Suryaji Pisal’: Uddhav Thackeray likens BMC polls to battle against Mughals

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Intensifying the political heat ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a blistering attack on Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, comparing his "betrayal" to the historical infamy of Suryaji Pisal.

Addressing party candidates, Thackeray characterised the fight for the BMC as a historic battle for the soul of Mumbai. Invoking Maratha history, Thackeray compared Shinde to Suryaji Pisal, the figure infamous for betraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

"The stain of treachery on Suryaji Pisal has not been washed away even after 400 years. Similarly, Eknath Shinde will be remembered in history for his betrayal," Thackeray stated. He urged his candidates to fight with the same intensity as the historic battles against the Mughals.

“We must fight, we must win, and we must celebrate. Do not let anyone betray the cause; bury those who have already committed treachery," he added. Taking a swipe at the BJP leadership without naming Prime Minister Modi or Amit Shah, Thackeray warned that Mumbai must not fall into the hands of "two Gujaratis."

"We will not hand over Mumbai to these two. Work with your heart and soul. There will be a rain of wealth from the opposite side, but Mumbai must remain in the hands of the Marathi Manush," Thackeray asserted.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT) and Amit Thackeray (MNS) jointly addressed candidates at Shiv Sena Bhavan, marking a significant strategic alliance between the cousins.

Aaditya highlighted the new political equation in the city, noting that the Shiv Sena, MNS, and NCP have joined forces. “The opposition is using every tactic—power, money, and intimidation. They have the money, but we have the dedication. Reports are coming in of money, gifts, and utensils being distributed to sway voters,” he said.

He alleged that candidates across the state are being threatened to withdraw their nominations. "Uddhav Ji and Raj Ji are in constant communication. We have come together not just to win, but to save Mumbai," Aaditya said.

Amit Thackeray lauded the loyalty of the party workers, taking a subtle dig at the BJP and Shinde faction's past conduct. "I want to thank everyone for their discipline. No offices were vandalised, no 'AB forms' were snatched, and there was no violence. This is true loyalty—a rarity today. This is the fundamental difference between us and them," he remarked.

The joint appearance of the Thackeray cousins and Uddhav Thackeray's aggressive rhetoric signals a shift in the campaign, focusing heavily on "Marathi pride" and the alleged "betrayal" by the Shinde-led faction. The alliance is positioning the election as a battle between "wealth" and "loyalty."

--IANS

sj/uk

