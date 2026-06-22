Monsoon makes rapid headway: Mumbai likely to receive showers in next 48 hours, heavy rains in Northeast

New Delhi, Jun 22 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced significant progress in the advance of the Southwest Monsoon 2026, with conditions becoming highly favourable for its further push into key regions, including the remaining parts of Maharashtra, such as Mumbai, in the next 48 hours.

This development brings hope for relief from the prevailing heat in several areas while raising concerns over heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the northeastern parts of the country.

According to an IMD press release, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, the remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of Chhattisgarh, and more areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar as of Monday.

The northern borders of the monsoon currently pass through Alibag, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and other coordinates.

Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to cover the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, more areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, additional parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar within the next two days.

This marks a crucial phase as pre-monsoon activities have already triggered rains in several regions.

In the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over 21 centimetres was recorded at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Very heavy rainfall between 12 and 20 centimetres lashed isolated areas in Meghalaya, while heavy rainfall between 7 and 11 centimetres occurred in parts of Odisha, Bihar, Tripura, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Thunderstorms accompanied by squally or gusty winds reaching 40 to 81 kilometres per hour were reported across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Vidarbha. Hailstorms hit isolated pockets in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The forecast indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall between 7 and 20 centimetres likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week, with isolated extremely heavy falls exceeding 20 centimetres expected over Meghalaya on Monday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim through June 28. Isolated heavy to very heavy spells are also likely over Odisha, Bihar, Konkan and Goa, and several southern states in the coming days.

Despite the monsoon advance, heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Vidarbha with severe heat wave in isolated pockets, east Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh for the next few days.

Maximum temperatures reached 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, with Banda in Uttar Pradesh recording the highest at 42.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Warm night conditions also prevailed in Vidarbha.

The IMD has warned of high health risks, especially for vulnerable groups, advising ample hydration and avoidance of direct sun exposure.

Regional forecasts suggest fairly widespread rainfall over the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh region on Monday, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. In Central India, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The East and Northeast regions will see widespread rains with thunder squalls possible. West and south India, including Konkan and Goa, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka, are expected to receive good rainfall with heavy spells likely.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into vulnerable areas of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea due to rough seas and strong winds. The IMD also highlighted risks of localised flooding, waterlogging, landslides in hilly areas, and damage to crops and infrastructure from heavy rains and strong winds up to 60-70 kilometres per hour in gusts.

Authorities have urged citizens in rain-affected areas to avoid staying in vulnerable structures, ensure proper drainage, and secure loose objects. In heat wave zones, light irrigation for crops and the use of shade nets are recommended. The monsoon's further advance is expected to gradually ease temperatures in central India by late June.

--IANS

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