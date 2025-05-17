May 17, 2025 1:03 AM हिंदी

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, has finally done what fans and pundits have been waiting years to witness—he’s broken the fabled 90-metre barrier in javelin throw. At the 2025 Doha Diamond League, two-time Olympic medallist Chopra hurled his javelin to a stunning distance of 90.23 meters on his third attempt, instantly taking the lead and electrifying the atmosphere in the stadium.

The 90m distance wasn’t just about numbers. For years, the 90m mark had become a symbolic mountain for Chopra—a distance he came close to several times, often finishing just short with throws in the high 88s and 89s.

Despite winning Olympic gold at Tokyo, World Championship gold in Budapest, and ruling the Diamond League, one question lingered: When will Neeraj breach 90 meters?

That question has now been answered—with authority.

In front of a packed crowd and a competitive field that included world-class throwers, Chopra delivered when it mattered most.

The impact of the new coach, Jan Zelezny, was apparent as Neeraj finally crossed the finish line that he had attempted several times in the last few years. Chopra has recently appointed three-time Olympic gold medallist Zelezny of the Czech Republic as his coach, replacing Dr. Klaus Bartonietz.

After a steady start in the first two attempts, he unleashed the big one in his third—his javelin slicing through the Doha night sky and landing beyond the hallowed mark. A roar erupted, not just from the crowd, but across social media and sports circles in India and beyond.

With this throw, Neeraj joins the elite club of 90 m+ javelin throwers, which includes reigning Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, reaffirming his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. The relief and joy were evident on his face—this was more than just a statistic; it was a personal milestone.

Doha is his first big meet of the season, where Neeraj faced top stars like two-time world champion and 2024 Olympics bronze-winner Anderson Peters of Grenada, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, who won here in 2024, the German duo of Julian Weber and Max Dehning, Kenya’s Julius Yego and Roderick Genki Dean of Japan.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, finishes 2nd in Doha Diamond League meet on Friday. Photo credit: video grab/Daimond League YouTube Channel

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark, finishes 2nd in Doha Diamond League meet (ld)

'Even US Prez had to reconsider his statement': MP CM on success of Operation Sindoor (IANS Photo)

'Even US Prez had to reconsider his statement': MP CM on success of Operation Sindoor

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

Monkey off his back: Neeraj Chopra finally breaches 90m mark at Doha Diamond League

Andhra Pradesh CM, his deputy participate in Tiranga Rally

Andhra Pradesh CM, his deputy participate in Tiranga Rally

Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day' with an adorable couple selfie

Katrina Kaif celebrates 'Happy Vicky Day' with an adorable couple selfie

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her alcohol relapse

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her alcohol relapse

India clinches 5-0 victory in second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: CABI

India clinches 5-0 victory in second edition of Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket

Kristen Stewart talks about ‘fallacy’ with regards to directorial debut

Kristen Stewart talks about ‘fallacy’ with regards to directorial debut

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi reviews preparations for Bihar Assembly polls

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi reviews preparations for Bihar Assembly polls (Ld)

CSK's Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar give tips to Super Kings Academy kids in Vanagaram, Chennai

IPL 2025: CSK's Noor Ahmed, Vijay Shankar give tips to academy kids in Vanagaram, Chennai