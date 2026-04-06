'Money spent on the future has been well-documented': Fleming on new-look CSK squad after third straight loss

Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming defended his team and expressed optimism about the future and long-term vision with a youthful squad after the five-time winners suffered their third straight loss on IPL 2026.

CSK’s struggles continued as they failed to chase down a daunting 250/3 posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, powered by blistering knocks from Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal.

Despite resistance from Sarfaraz Khan and youngster Prashant Veer, CSK were bowled out for 207, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the charge with the ball.

With pressure mounting after a winless start to the campaign, questions have emerged around CSK’s squad overhaul and auction strategy.

“I think we’ve got some really good talent. This is, there’s five or six new players that have started this season, but we think they are of high value moving forward,” he said in the post-match press conference.

The five-time champions had drawn scrutiny for splurging heavily on uncapped Indian players like Veer and wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, while letting go of experienced names. Fleming explained that the shift was deliberate and necessary.

While CSK’s batting has been inconsistent, it is their bowling that has raised greater concern. The side has now conceded totals in excess of 200 in two of their three matches, including the 250 they allowed RCB, who plundered 97 runs in the final five overs.

Fleming, however, pointed to broader trends in T20 cricket and the impact of rule changes.

“Bowling is under pressure in the IPL, especially with the impact rule. You’re seeing players who are taking the game on, and their skill set is very high. So, look, all bowling attacks are under pressure. We need to execute better. There’s no doubt about it. But there’s a lot of pressure on bowling units, especially in good conditions,” he said.

“As we reviewed last season, we had to spend a lot of money on Indian talent, so as to regenerate the franchise and create a foundation moving forward. We’d lost some key players in terms of creating a core, whether it be an Indian batting group or just an Indian group, so there was money spent on the future there, which has been well-documented,” he explained.

Traditionally, CSK have relied on an experienced domestic core featuring players like Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav. The current approach, however, marks a clear departure, with the franchise betting on raw, emerging talent.

"It is becoming difficult as teams bundle (uncapped) players. So that’s one of the challenges. But we are constantly looking at where the game is going next and trying to secure a player that we think will be the next big thing, or where the game will go," Fleming said, explaining the rationale behind targeting uncapped players.

Reflecting on the fearless approach of modern batters, particularly evident in RCB’s late onslaught, Fleming noted, “They’re full of skill and innovation, and it’s the modern game. Going back to the bowling, it’s easy to criticise the bowling, but they’re under a huge amount of pressure on good wickets to shut down these types of players.”

He repeatedly returned to the Impact Player rule, suggesting it has tilted the balance in favour of batters.

“You’ve got no fear because you’ve got an extra player, and what’s happened is players have developed an attitude where they can just take on anything. So, look, it’s very difficult when there’s no assistance, and you’re going to get cameos and performances like this when conditions are so good,” he said.

“I am not sure how much longer it’s here, or if it’s here to stay, but that certainly changes the dynamic of cricket and probably sways it a little bit towards batting power,” he added.

“So again, you say, how long is the impact player rule here? Will all-rounders come back into the game, or will it continue to be a game of dashers? I don’t know. I’d like to see the balance between bat and ball a little bit more,” he opined.

Despite the team’s struggles, Fleming backed Sanju Samson, who has endured a lean run with three low scores.

“He’s not going to score every time. It’s just T20 cricket. He nicked one today, but he’s in good form. He’s training well, and when he gets going, he’s often a match-winner and wins games,” he said.

With three losses on the trot and a transitional squad finding its feet, CSK’s campaign is under early pressure, but Fleming’s remarks underline a clear commitment to long-term rebuilding over short-term results.

--IANS

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