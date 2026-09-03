Monalisa gets emotional on father’s first death anniversary, says ‘I miss you every day’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Monalisa remembered her late father on his first death anniversary with an emotional social media post.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, the ‘Nazar’ actress looked back on the cherished memories she shared with her father and expressed how deeply she continues to miss him. Monalisa recalled his happy moments, innocent conversations, calls and the wishes he would share with the family on special occasions.

She also remembered how he would often tell her about his requirements, which have now become treasured memories for her. In her emotional tribute, Monalisa wrote, “It’s Been 1 Year Already You Left Us “BABA” … I Miss You Everyday… All The Best Memories… Your Happy Moments, Your Innocent Talks.. Your Wishes In Every Occasions… Your List Of Requirements… Your Calls … I Can Understand You Were In Great Pain … And You Left Us And Went To A Better Place… I Love You BABA 03/09/2026.” (sic)

The carousel of photos features Monalisa posing with her father during a family outing. One of the pictures shows her lovingly feeding him, while some other photos are from the prayer meet held in his memory.

For the unversed, Monalisa’s father passed away on September 3, 2025, following a prolonged illness. The Bhojpuri actress shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, paid an emotional tribute to her father on Instagram. Remembering him fondly, she described him as a strong, cheerful and fun-loving person and looked back on the special memories they shared.

Monalisa wrote, “Amar “PRIYO BABA” The Strongest And Fun Loving… Left Us And went Heavenly Abode Yesterday… Your Eyes Were Still Alive While u Were going Baba…

And I Only Want to Remember Our Happy Moments Cause You Always Wanted To Have Fun … To Party… To Dance .. To Eat… To Drink… As Rightly Someone Told Me You Will Take care Of Me Like An “ ANGEL” from The Other World Where You Must Be Resting In Peace Now … Now i won’t get Any Birthday Wishes, Nor Any Occasion Wishes Which You Always Used To Send … No Grocery Orders Which You Used To Send, No Food Orders, No Mobile Recharges …, Its Such A void… But I know You Won’t Like Seeing Me Crying Like This… Rest In Peace “BABA” … I Love You Forever… We Will Miss You Your MUNNI.” (sic)

--IANS

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