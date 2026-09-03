Kubbra Sait reveals she took suicide prevention course during the pandemic

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Ready’, ‘Gully Boy’ and others, has shared a thoughtful message about life and its struggles. The actress has shared that she took a suicide prevention course during the Covid-19 pandemic.

September is the Suicide Prevention Month, and the actress has shared a message that is both personal and deeply meaningful.

She took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera. She spoke about how doing the smallest of things is a mark of resilience in tough times.

She said, “I'm this kind of a person who just smiles at strangers because I'm so excited to see what happens. You know, some strangers, they smile back. Some of them just look suspicious. They're like, boss, I'm like, boss, relax. I just wanted to check if you have a smile on your face. And this is the connection that reminds me every single time that I don't have to bring it all by myself for me and for the rest of the world. No, because you know, during the pandemic, something amazing happened. I took a suicide prevention course because what if someone called me and I didn't know how to help them”.

She also encouraged people to remember that self-care doesn’t always have to be complicated. Sometimes, it can simply mean stepping outside, moving the body, or having something that makes one feel warm and comforted.

She further mentioned, “September is suicide prevention month. And it is a month for us to think about, hey, how do we look after ourselves? How do we look after others, others who we love? And maybe today looking after yourself, looks like, I don't know, stepping outside, moving your body a little bit, drinking something that, you know, makes you feel warm. Hot cocoa makes me feel really warm. Maybe it feels like putting your phone on charge and letting it charge without like your supervision. None of anything that I said to you is like a magical cure. Sometimes you just have to be like, boss, I don't want to struggle anymore. So you reach out for professional help. And that's good too. When things get really, really hard now, my friend, and I know that sometimes they really do”.

“Just remind yourself that maybe you know, you are a little monkey, a tiny little monkey holding on to a tree, where everything else around you feels like the craziest storm ever. Hold on to that tree, my friend, that tree is life and know something and know something for real. You're not alone. You don't have to be alone. You can call out for help. And I don't know more times than one humanity is pretty damn good. We can rely on each other. I don't know. Happy life to you this September. Have a good day”, she added.

--IANS

aa/