BSE CEO says NSE cannot self-list after IPO under current regulatory framework: Report

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) cannot self-list after its proposed initial public offering under the current regulatory framework, BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said, according to a report.

A report by CNBC-TV18 showed that Ramamurthy said NSE had confirmed that no addendum would be issued to its offer document to allow self-trading.

"Ramamurthy said BSE's compliance team had checked with NSE on whether it planned to seek such permission and file an addendum to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP),” it added.

“According to him, NSE responded that the media reports were speculative and baseless and that it would not file any fresh addendum on the matter," it added.

"NSE has confirmed no addendum will be issued for self-trading along with offer document," he said.

Ramamurthy said BSE had also sought permission to trade on its own exchange in 2017 but was not allowed to do so.

The clarification came after the reports had suggested that NSE could potentially trade on its own exchange under the permitted to trade category after listing on BSE.

Moreover, on the recently introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS), Ramamurthy said index option volumes had declined with limited liquidity affecting participation, according to the report.

"Liquidity is an important requirement of a CAS system. Due to lack of liquidity in CAS, participation has lacked. Index volumes have come down," he said.

Separately, reports indicate that NSE's monthly equity derivatives turnover fell to Rs 34.48 lakh crore in August, its lowest since November 2023, while BSE's August turnover stood at Rs 32.2 lakh crore, its lowest since June 2025.

Shares of BSE on Thursday surged as much as 4.68 per cent to Rs 3,316.50 by 1:10 pm. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,316.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,198.90.

--IANS

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