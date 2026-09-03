Amyra Dastur shares her experience of working with comedy veterans in ‘Chumbak’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Amyra Dastur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Chumbak’, has spoken up on her experience from drawing comedy veterans in the show.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show along with Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Delnaaz Irani and Anant Joshi in the BKC area of Mumbai.

She told IANS, “See, at the end of the day, I feel acting is acting. You need good actors around you, because it's also based on their reactions to your acting. So, when you have such amazing veterans, when you have such amazing people around you, I think you automatically just level up, or at least you push yourself to level up. Comedy is something I've always wanted to do, and I'm really glad I got a chance to do it, and also to do it in my culture, because like I said, I'm full Parsi, and it's so nice to represent that, because there are very few characters like this that come. And I remember the maker of the show narrated everything to me, I was like, ‘Okay, I really relate to this character, because it's just so much fun’”.

She further mentioned, “And I think on the set also, we were together for 3 months. It's not easy to be around so many people all the time, and that too shooting in Mira Road, which is very far. I mean, I think we just really enjoyed spending time together”.

‘Chumbak’ is set to release on September 10 on Netflix.

--IANS

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