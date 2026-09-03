Foodgrain production estimated at 376.5 million tonnes amid robust decentralised grain storage infra

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The country’s total foodgrain production is estimated at 376.563 million tonnes, according to the Third Advance Estimates (2025-26), which is nearly 18.8 million tonnes (5.3 per cent) higher than last year’s production of 357.732 million tonnes, an official factsheet said on Thursday.

India also operates one of the world’s largest food security programmes under the National Food Security Act, 2013, that covers about 80 crore people.

“India’s expanding agricultural production and food security efforts have increased the importance of decentralised grain storage infrastructure across the country. The Decentralised Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector, launched in 2023, is designed to improve storage, processing, procurement, and distribution systems through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS),” the factsheet noted.

The plan is supported through institutional coordination and financial support mechanisms.

Beginning with pilot projects across 11 states/PACS with 9,750 MT of storage capacity, the initiative has expanded steadily.

As of July 2026, godown construction had been completed in 313 PACS across the country, creating more than 1.80 LMT of storage capacity. The framework also emphasises quality standards, transparency and operational viability, according to the factsheet.

The Decentralised Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector seeks to reduce foodgrain wastage and strengthen food security; provide farmers with greater flexibility to avoid distress sales and secure better price realization; reduce transportation costs between procurement centres, warehouses, and Fair Price Shops; and expand the role of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) through diversification of agricultural activities.

It also supports higher income opportunities for farmers.

The pilot projects were implemented in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Karnataka, and Tripura.

These pilots have provided an important operational foundation and demonstrated the feasibility of local storage infrastructure at the cooperative level, said the factsheet.

According to the official statement, the Decentralised Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector represents an integrated approach towards improving agricultural infrastructure through cooperatives. By linking storage, processing, procurement, and distribution at the PACS level, the Plan strengthens foodgrain management closer to production centres.

--IANS

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