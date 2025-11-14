Mohit Suri recalls how Aditya Chopra supported ‘Saiyaara’ in an era of explosive action films at Yellowstone film festival

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri is on cloud nine ever since his movie “Saiyaara” received great reviews from fans and critics alike and also went on to do extremely well commercially.

Mohit’s directorial has added another feather to its cap by winning the Popular Choice Award at the Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025. On Friday, the honour was received by the producer, Akshaye Widhani, CEO (Yash Raj Films), along with the film’s director, Mohit Suri, at a prestigious film awards ceremony in Mumbai.

Expressing his excitement, Mohit shared, “This is really special. I have been around for 20 years, and this is my first award. There have been a lot of firsts with this film – the actors were doing it for the first time, I was making my first film with YRF, and Akshaye was producing his first film.” He added, “I still remember when I was a kid and went to watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the theatre. That was the first time the germ, the bug, hit me. I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker.”

Further thanking Aditya Chopra, who bankrolled the movie, Mohit said, “Thank you, Adi sir. In a world where no one seemed to believe in love anymore, you stood by that conviction. You let me make this film when everyone else was busy blowing up buildings and helicopters (I’m not saying that’s not fun!), but you trusted me to go with the script. And Akshaye – this award is more yours than mine. I wouldn’t be here without you.” “It would’ve been easy to take the safe route for the first film, especially when you have access to so many actors, but you believed in this story, a simple film about two young kids, and that belief made all the difference.”

Mohit Suri went on to add, “This award is special for one more reason. When I gave the script to Akshaye and Adi sir, they loved it and said they wanted to make it. Not once did either of them say, 'Make a hit film or a blockbuster.' Their only brief was simple – 'Mohit, we want your best film and best music.' They never talked about numbers, and that gave me the freedom every filmmaker dreams of: the freedom to make the film I truly believed in."

Akshaye Widhani, CEO - Yash Raj Films, said while receiving the honour,"Thank you Yellowstone International Film Festival - this is a great honor. It's our first award for Saiyaara, so it's really special so thank you! I think Saiyaara is Mohit, Mohit is Saiyaara. It's been an amazing journey which started early 2024 and I'm glad that we're here today celebrating this moment. I think the film, being the highest-grossing love story of all time, is a testament and a moment that makes us really proud. I think Mohit's done an exceptional job with the film.” He added, “Thank you to the audiences globally who've loved this film, the music, who've made it an emotion and accepted our two Gen Z stars, Ahaan and Aneet, who are just exceptional. This award is for the entire cast and crew that worked tirelessly to make this film what it is. A huge shout-out to Sumana, who brought this film to me when my only brief to her was to make a love story and then she goes and gets Mohit Suri and gets us Saiyaara. So, that was really special."

On a related note, “Saiyaara” marked the big-screen debut of Gen Z stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The movie was released on the 18th of July, 2025.

–IANS

rd/