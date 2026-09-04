Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam' shooting wrapped up!

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) The makers of director Tharun Moorthy's eagerly awaited upcoming Malayalam film 'Athimanoharam', featuring Malayalam star Mohanlal in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Producer Ashiq Usman took to his Instagram page to make the announcement. He wrote, "Athimanoharam pack up #ᴍᴏʜᴀɴʟᴀʟ."

It may be recalled that the unit is already in the process of dubbing for the film. In fact, in August this year, the team had announced that dubbing for the film had begun.

Taking to his Instagram stories section share the update, producer Ashiq Usman wrote, "'Athimanoharam' dubbing started today." The producer also posted a picture of the cast members dubbing for the film.

The film, which features Meera Jasmine as the female lead, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

In June this year, the makers had announced that 'another perfect schedule' of the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, director Tharun Moorthy had said, "Yet another perfect schedule wrapped up! Through rain, heat, and every challenge along the way, my team has been in terrific form. We’ve said goodbye to so many beautiful locations, and many outstanding actors have successfully completed their parts."

The director went on to say, "With nearly 80% of the shoot now complete, we’re entering the final stretch. Just a few more days to go, and the excitement is building every single day. Can’t wait for all of you to experience the Athimanohara energy, and Athimanohara vibe of this film and see what we’ve created together with our Lalettan. #Athimanoharam #Mohanlal #Meerajasmine."

Earlier in June, the director had trashed online news reports that had claimed that shooting for the film had been stopped due to a confusion in the script.

Taking to his Instagram stories section to put out a clarification, Tharun Moorthy had said, " Dear friends, I am receiving many messages and calls regarding online news claiming that our shoot has been stopped due to confusion in the script. This is completely false."

He went on to clarify,"We have been shooting here in Thodupuzha for the past 78 days. Yes, the rain and weather conditions have affected some of our plans, but our team is working hard to overcome every challenge and continue filming with great enthusiasm and positivity."

The director then went on to make an appeal to the general public. He wrote, "I kindly request everyone not to post or spread unverified information for personal likes, views, or reach. Such misinformation can create unnecessary confusion among the audience and affect the efforts of the entire team. Thank you for your understanding and support."

For the unaware, the film, which was initially being referred to as #L366, has Mohanlal playing a policeman called T S Lovelajan in it.

--IANS

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