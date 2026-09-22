Gujarat: Modhera Sun Temple marks 1,000 years of architectural heritage

Mehsana, Sep 22 (IANS) A thousand years after its construction, Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple remains an important symbol of the state's architectural and cultural heritage, drawing tourists to Mehsana district to see its intricate carvings, distinctive design, and astronomical significance.

The temple was constructed in 1026-27 AD during the reign of Solanki dynasty king Bhimdeva-I. Built in the Maru-Gurjara architectural style, it comprises three principal sections—the Surya Kund, Sabha Mandap, and the sanctum sanctorum—arranged along an east-west axis.

The temple complex's architectural planning is closely linked to the Sun. The sacred Surya Kund, situated directly in front of the temple, is surrounded by 108 small and large shrines.

The Sabha Mandap has intricately carved walls and 52 pillars, while the sanctum sanctorum, the temple's innermost section, once housed the principal idol of the Sun God.

The 24 pillars inside the sanctum are traditionally associated with the 24 hours of the day, while the 52 pillars of the Sabha Mandap are described as representing the 52 weeks of the year.

The UNESCO description of the monument notes that its east-facing position was planned so that the rising Sun at the equinoxes would shine through the Sabha Mandap doors towards the shrine.

Shankarbhai Prajapati, a tourist from Gandhinagar, said the temple's carvings and historical importance make it a place worth visiting.

"The Sun Temple of Mehsana is a historical place in Gujarat. It has magnificent carvings inside. It should definitely be visited in today's time," he said.

Another visitor, Chandrikaben, said she had travelled from Kotha village in Kalol to see the monument.

"The Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana is worth seeing. We have come from Kotha village in Kalol to see the Sun Temple. It is very good, and everyone should come to see it," she said.

The temple's connection with the Sun is also reflected in the belief that the first rays of the Sun enter the temple.

For several years, the Gujarat government has also organised the Uttarardh Mahotsav at the temple complex in January, featuring performances by artists from across the country associated with classical dance, music and other art forms.

The monument's significance has also received international recognition. UNESCO added the Sun Temple, Modhera and its adjoining monuments to India's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites on December 13, 2022.

The UNESCO submission describes the complex as an example of Maru-Gurjara architecture and notes that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protects, conserves, and manages it under the applicable heritage conservation framework.

The ASI is currently responsible for conserving the monument.

The temple's survival over centuries, along with its sculptures, architectural detailing and association with solar movements, has made Modhera an important part of Gujarat's historic built heritage.

--IANS

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