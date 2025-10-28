‘Model of grandeur’: CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Ayodhya Master Plan

Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while reviewing proposals for the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 on Tuesday, emphasised that Ayodhya’s development should be a harmonious blend of grandeur, faith, and modernity.

He said, "The Master Plan envisions establishing Ayodhya as the spiritual capital of the world through planned, systematic, and sustainable growth."

The Chief Minister directed that Ayodhya’s cultural heritage, religious sanctity, and environmental balance be accorded top priority in all development works.

Discussing the Master Plan with departmental officials, the Chief Minister said that under the Ayodhya Vision 2047, the city will be showcased as a global spiritual hub, a city of knowledge, a city of festivals, and a green, solar-powered city equipped with modern urban amenities.

It will feature pilgrim-friendly infrastructure, diversified tourism, historical circuits, and heritage walks. He said that this Master Plan will lay the foundation for Ayodhya’s orderly and sustainable transformation.

Officials stated that the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 aims to develop the city into a global centre for spirituality and tourism. To ensure balanced land use, the Ayodhya Development Area has been divided into 18 zones.

Based on a projected population of 23.94 lakh, the land-use allocation includes 52.56 per cent for residential, 5.11 per cent for commercial, 4.65 per cent for industrial, 10.28 per cent for public use, 12.20 per cent for transport, and 14.31 per cent for green and open spaces.

The Chief Minister instructed that the share of mixed-use and industrial land be increased, and land be reserved for various activities along the Panchkosi and 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg.

The meeting was informed that Ayodhya’s population, currently about 1.1 million, is expected to reach 2.4 million by 2031 and 3.5 million by 2047.

Keeping this in mind, the Master Plan includes the development of new residential townships, a grand entrance gate, multi-level parking, the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, a Greenfield Expressway, a ring road, an airport, a temple museum, a solar power plant, hotels, and other modern civic amenities.

The Chief Minister said these initiatives will make Ayodhya smart, safe, and self-reliant.

It was also informed that 159 projects worth Rs 8,594 crore have been approved in the Ayodhya Development Area. The Chief Minister said these projects will create employment opportunities for local youth and boost the regional economy.

Highlighting Ayodhya’s strong road, rail, and air connectivity, the Chief Minister said that modernisation of transport and hospitality infrastructure will offer world-class facilities to pilgrims and tourists.

He instructed officials to develop parking facilities, including bus and truck terminals, on routes leading to Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gonda, and Ambedkar Nagar.

He also directed that land be reserved for sewerage treatment and solid waste management, encouraging innovations and indigenous models in these areas.

The Chief Minister stressed that Ayodhya’s development should stand as a model not only for religious tourism but also for economic, cultural, and social advancement.

He directed that every project must ensure environmental sustainability, with strict measures to protect the Saryu riverbanks and green belts.

Describing Ayodhya as a symbol of India’s soul, the Chief Minister said it should be developed as a confluence of faith, beauty, and prosperity for generations to come.

He also cautioned that amid rapid development, instances of unplanned plotting and settlements have emerged, which must be strictly curbed. All future development, he said, must conform to the Master Plan and regulatory framework.

--IANS

dan/