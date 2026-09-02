MNS activist Ashish Sable arrested in PM Modi's photo removal case

Pune, Sep 2 (IANS) The Pune City Police's Chaturshingi Police Station on Wednesday arrested Ashish Sable, a worker of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), in connection with the high-profile controversy surrounding the forcible removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from a government institution.

The arrest comes as part of an expanding police crackdown following an FIR registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Thackeray—son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray—and 20 to 25 other party functionaries and workers.

The case stems from an incident at the Government Polytechnic College in Ganeshkhind, Pune.

Amit Thackeray, who heads the student wing of the party, had visited the campus to interact with students and review campus facilities, including the hostel, mess, and sanitation conditions. During the visit, some students drew attention to a wall in the principal's office where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph was placed alongside portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr B R Ambedkar.

Raising strong objections, Thackeray questioned the placement, asserting that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are revered icons of Maharashtra and cannot be equated or placed on the same footing as political leaders. Prompted by the objection, MNS workers allegedly took down the Prime Minister's photograph despite resistance from college authorities.

Following the incident, the college principal, Dr Rajendra Kashiram Patil, lodged a formal complaint at the Chaturshingi Police Station. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Amit Thackeray and 20–25 unidentified workers under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—including charges for unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, obstructing a public servant, and criminal intimidation—along with sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police subsequently launched a manhunt and apprehended multiple MNS workers, including Ashish Sable.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and statements to identify all participants involved in the disruption.

The incident has triggered a sharp political debate across the state.

MNS leaders have defended the action, with party functionaries stating they consider it a matter of pride to stand up for the honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Conversely, political opponents, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, have condemned the move, labelling it as a stunt driven by political immaturity.

Further investigations into the case are currently underway.

--IANS

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