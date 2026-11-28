Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Bobby Deol recalled his childhood memories of visiting Bengaluru with his father late superstar Dharmendra, during the shooting of the iconic film Sholay.

The actor was at an event in the city when he said that he too always hoped to shoot in the city himself one day.

Speaking about his long-standing connection with Bengaluru, Bobby said he would accompany his father to the city when Sholay was being filmed in and around the region.

“Bangalore has always been my favourite city. I remember when I was very young, there was a shooting of Sholay here. Have you all seen Sholay? I used to come here with my father during the shooting of Sholay. I was very eager to shoot here one day. But I only shot one film, and that was my first film, Barsaat. I didn't get a chance after that. But today I have come here after a long time, and I am feeling very good with all of you,” Bobby said.

Bobby's mention of the cult classic movie offered a glimpse into his childhood memories of the iconic movie, which starred his father Dharmendra as Veeru alongside Amitabh Bachchan as Jai, Hema Malini as Basanti, Jaya Bachchan as Radha and Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay was shot extensively in the rugged terrain of Ramanagara, around 50 km from Bengaluru. The location, particularly the rocky formations around Ramadevara Betta, was transformed into the fictional village of Ramgarh.

Dharmendra has previously spoken about just how demanding the shoot was. Recalling the experience, he had said the outdoor shoots on the outskirts of Bengaluru were “gruelling” and that there were no hotels around, forcing the cast and crew to travel around 50 km to the location every day.

Ramesh Sippy, too, had revisited the locations years after the film was made and spoken about the challenges of filming Sholay there. He began shooting the film in October 1973, with the Ramanagara landscape playing a crucial role in establishing the world of Ramgarh.

Bobby eventually got his own opportunity to shoot in the city through his debut film Barsaat. Released in 1995, the film marked the acting debut of Bobby and Twinkle Khanna. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Dharmendra.

–IANS

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