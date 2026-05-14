BRICS to work on building more inclusive world order under India's chairmanship: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that, under India's Chairmanship, BRICS will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order.

Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries called on PM Modi on the first day of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the capital.

"Glad to interact with Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries. BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South," PM Modi posted on X.

"Under India's Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Prime Minister Modi, discussing the various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) detailed.

Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"Pleased to receive Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Thanked him for an update on the progress on various facets of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership. We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts," PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

The two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting began in New Delhi on Thursday under India's chairship. The high-level gathering is chaired by EAM Jaishankar and is witnessing participation of foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations.

--IANS

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