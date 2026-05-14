'He’s doing everything he possibly can': Arteta provides fitness update on Timber

London, May 14 (IANS) Mikel Arteta, manager of West London club Arsenal, has revealed that Jurrien Timber is pushing hard to regain fitness before the end of the club’s campaign, with the defender continuing his recovery from injury.

Timber has been sidelined since March after suffering a problem during Arsenal’s victory over Everton, forcing him off before half-time. His absence has created a growing concern for the Gunners, especially at right-back, where injuries have further stretched Arteta’s defensive options.

The Arsenal boss admitted the Dutch international remains determined to return as soon as possible and has stayed closely involved with the squad despite being unavailable for selection.

Arteta said Timber has shown encouraging progress in recent days and is working relentlessly behind the scenes to speed up his comeback. “He’s feeling better and improving little by little. We are trying to get him available as quickly as we can, but we still have to see how things develop," Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

The Spaniard also praised Timber’s attitude during rehabilitation, highlighting the defender’s influence within the group even while injured. “He’s an extremely important player for us,” Arteta added. “Everyone knows the quality and leadership he brings to the team, and he’s doing absolutely everything possible to help.”

Arsenal’s defensive worries have deepened with Ben White ruled out for the remainder of the season because of a knee ligament injury. Meanwhile, Riccardo Calafiori also picked up a concern after being substituted at half-time during Arsenal’s recent win over West Ham.

Arteta admitted it remains unclear whether Calafiori will recover in time for Arsenal’s upcoming clash against Burnley, although initial signs suggest the issue may not be serious.

With injuries piling up in defence, Arteta hinted that Cristhian Mosquera could be considered as an alternative option, while also stressing the need for tactical flexibility during the closing weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in a neck-to-neck fight with Manchester City in the Premier League 2025-26 title race. They are also preparing for the UEFA Champions League final to be played against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

--IANS

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