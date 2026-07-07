Mithoon explains why Subodhh was the ideal voice for Awarapan 2’s first track ‘Ve Junoon’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Composer Mithoon has opened up about the first track from ‘Awarapan 2,' titled Ve Junoon, and revealed what went behind choosing the voice that brings the song’s emotions to life.

Sharing his thoughts on singer Subodhh Sharma's contribution, Mithoon said that the honesty and emotional depth in his voice instantly connected with the essence of the song. Speaking about the track, he told IANS, “Creating the music for Awarapan 2 stems from a very special creative chemistry we share. Vishesh creates a deeply emotional world, and Quadri Sahab has this rare ability to turn the most complex emotions into words that feel simple and personal.”

“With 'Ve Junoon', we knew the voice had to carry pain and vulnerability but also a certain strength. When we heard Subodhh, there was an honesty in his voice that connected immediately with the emotion of the song. For me, that instinctive connection was all that mattered.”

Subodhh Sharma, who has worked as a sound engineer for over 12 years, got his big opportunity after Vishesh Bhatt discovered an Instagram reel featuring his singing.

Talking about the film’s music, producer Vishesh Bhatt added, “The music of Awarapan is the emotional memory of an entire generation. To create this magic for Awarapan 2, we needed the musical instinct of Mithoon and the poetic authority of Sayeed Quadri. Ve Junoon is the result of that brilliance, elevated by Subodhh's voice. He carries something rare and raw that no amount of experience can teach. You either have it or you don't. And he does.”

On Tuesday, the makers released the first track of the song on social media and wrote, “Iss Awarapan ke Junoon mein hona hai tabaah #VeJunoon song out now.”

Vishesh Films and Sony Music India have released “Ve Junoon,” the first song from the film. The track has been composed by Mithoon, with lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri and vocals by Subodhh Sharma.

“Ve Junoon” reflects the vulnerability of Shivam Pandit, portraying a man who is battling his deepest fears and questioning whether love was ever a path meant for him. The song captures a significant emotional turning point in his journey.

“Awarapan 2,” directed by Nitin Kakkar, is written by Bilal Siddiqi and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, and Aniruddh Rawal. The movie is slated to hit theatres on 14 August 2026.

--IANS

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