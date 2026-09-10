Mission election: BJP chief Nitin Nabin woos Gen Z; energises party cadre in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 10 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday interacted with Gen Z at a ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani and also held a strategy meeting with party workers with a focus on the 2027 Assembly elections.

After addressing Gen Z at the youth interaction programme, Nabin said on X, “Engaged in a meaningful dialogue with the youth of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand at the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme in Haldwani.”

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhamiJi, Uttarakhand is emerging as a leader in India’s startup ecosystem, with its young innovators and entrepreneurs shaping the state’s growth and contributing to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’,” he said.

Nabin also met BJP workers at a tea session organised by a party booth in-charge, and wrote on X, “Joined BJP karyakartas over a cup of tea at the residence of our Booth Adhyaksh Shri Rakesh Chandra Arya Ji in Uttarakhand. Karyakartas are the backbone of our organisation, and sharing these simple moments with them is always special.”

Later, he addressed an ‘Ex-Servicemen Sammelan’ at Vatika Banquet Hall on Nainital Road.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a rightful place to martyrs by inaugurating the National War Memorial in Delhi. “Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is honouring defence personnel by planning to build a ‘Sanya Dham',” he said.

Highlighting the increasing defence exports of the country, Nabin highlighted PM Modi’s efforts to boost defence forces.

“The proposed railway project from Rishikesh to Karanprayag is going to be a boon for defence personnel who need to cover inhospitable terrain to reach the border,” he said.

The BJP national president has also lined up activities at a ‘Sikh Gaurav Sammelan’ or Sikh Pride Conference, as part of the party’s outreach to different sections of society ahead of the elections.

The BJP is preparing for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections with the stated objective of securing a hat-trick in the state.

Nabin addressed the Extended State Executive Committee Meeting in Haldwani on Wednesday, where he said the party was drawing inspiration from the energy of Devbhoomi and remained committed to development and the principle of putting the nation first.

During his address, Nabin highlighted several issues that the BJP has identified as key areas of its governance and political agenda, including improved road connectivity, respect and welfare of soldiers, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), women’s empowerment and welfare measures for the poor under the leadership of PM Modi.

Nabin also criticised Congress leaders over their position on ‘Vande Mataram’ and directly attacked its senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

“There are also political parties and their leaders in this country who feel embarrassed even to say ‘Vande Mataram’... Rahul Gandhi cannot understand the significance of ‘Vande Mataram’ because he has not understood the importance of Indian culture itself. Rahul Gandhi has been brought up in a foreign cultural environment,” he said.

He contrasted the Congress’ approach with the BJP-led government’s stated focus on welfare of the poor and equitable access to national resources.

“The politics of appeasement has always remained dominant in the Congress mindset. Those who practise politics on the basis of society and religion are the first to come forward in this regard. It was their government when the then Prime Minister of the country had stated that the minorities had the first right over the resources of the country,” he said.

--IANS

rch/dpb