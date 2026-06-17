Miscreants hurl two petrol bombs at RSS office in Ranchi; police probe underway

Ranchi, June 17 (IANS) Two unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled petrol bombs at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi's Nivaranpur area. Fortunately, the bombs failed to reach the office premises, and no damage or injuries were reported. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

According to preliminary findings, the two assailants arrived near the RSS office late on Tuesday night and attempted to target the premises with petrol bombs. Investigators said the crude explosives were prepared using glass chilli sauce bottles filled with petrol. One of the bombs landed near the boundary wall, while the other also failed to reach the office complex. As a result, the attack did not cause any damage to the building or surrounding property.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said police teams and forensic experts rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. Evidence from the scene has been collected, and a detailed investigation is underway.

“The investigation conducted so far suggests the involvement of two youths. CCTV footage obtained from the area shows two suspects attempting to throw petrol bombs towards the RSS office. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them,” Rana said.

During the course of the investigation, police have also come across information suggesting possible local factors behind the incident. Residents of the area have referred to an ongoing dispute between the RSS office and a nearby hotel. However, police have not officially linked the incident to the dispute and have stated that all angles are being examined.

Following reports of the attack, several BJP leaders and party workers visited the RSS office. Among them was BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi, who condemned the incident and raised concerns over the law-and-order situation in the state.

BJP leaders demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and called for strict action against the perpetrators. Senior police officials, meanwhile, said the investigation is progressing with the help of CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and other technical inputs. They expressed confidence that the accused would be identified soon and brought to justice.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

--IANS

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