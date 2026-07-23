Mirabai Chanu backs students' protest, says she will try to visit Jantar Mantar after CWG

Glasgow, July 23 (IANS) Olympic silver medallist and Indian weightlifting star Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has expressed support for the ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak issue, saying the protesters are 'doing a good job', adding that she will try to visit Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after completing her commitments at the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CWG 2026, Mirabai said athletes remain aware of developments in the country, although their demanding training schedules do not allow them to follow everything.

“I do keep myself informed about what is happening in India--what is going on in sports and in other areas as well. But we cannot follow everything because we also have limited time and demanding training sessions. Taking on too much mental load is not good for athletes. There are many good things happening in the country, and there are also some unfortunate developments. When we see or hear about such incidents, we do not feel good and naturally wonder why they are happening,” Chanu told IANS.

Referring to the protests in the national capital, she said, “I have heard about what is happening in Delhi, including the student protests. I feel that they are doing a good job.”

When asked if she would visit Jantar Mantar to support the students, Mirabai replied, ‘I will see. Right now I will focus more on the game. After that I will think.”

Students have been protesting in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue and examination irregularities, demanding accountability and reforms to restore confidence in the examination system. The demonstrations at Jantar Mantar have drawn participation from students, parents and supporters from across the country.

Earlier Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra also voiced support for strengthening India’s education system. In a post on social media, Bindra wrote:

“I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people. An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation’s greatest strengths."

"I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come.”

--IANS

sds/bsk/