July 23, 2026 10:33 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan urges students to go back home, says PM will take action against those responsible for paper leak

Salman Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike after PM Modi promises strict action against culprits of paper leak

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has urged students to end the protest, and has requested activist Sonam Wangchuk to break his fast after PM Modi’s tweet about strict action against the culprits involved in the NEET 2006 paper leak.

On Thursday, the superstar took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, and said that students of the nation are of utmost priority.

He wrote, “The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes”.

He urged Sonam to end his hunger strike, and promised to send him from his home, as he shared, “Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home (sic)”.

The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. Activist Sonam Wangchuk sat on an indefinite strike to protest against the paper leak, and seek resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests intensified after Sonam was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

--IANS

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