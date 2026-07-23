Hiphop Tamizha's 'Meesaya Murukku 2' to hit screens on September 25

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) The makers of director Hiphop Tamizha's upcoming film, 'Meesaya Murukku 2', featuring the director himself along with actress Ramya Ranganathan in the lead, on Thursday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on September 25 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, Avni Cinemax, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "No more waiting. No more guessing. September 25. #MeesayaMurukku2 is coming to theatres worldwide. Get ready for the celebration. See you all on the big screen. #MM2FromSept25 #ConcertInTheatres #HiphopTamizha."

Expectations from the film shot up after the makers released a teaser revealing the basic plot of the film in February this year. The teaser that was released gave away the fact that the story is set in the 1980s and that it revolves around a gaana singer and musician who is willing to take on proud classical singers, who hail from musical families, unmindful of their lineage and the privileges that they enjoy.

Hiphop Tamizha, who is directing and playing the lead in the film, has also scored the music for the film and penned the lyrics of the songs in it as well. This apart, he has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Karan Karky and Nithish D have penned additional dialogues for the film.

Cinematography for the film is by Balaji Subramanyam and he has been assisted in cinematography by Madhes Manickam, while editing for the film has been handled by Fenny Oliver.

Costumes in the film have been designed by Poornima Ramaswamy, while art direction has been handled by V S Dinesh Kumar. Aswin Raam has served as the creative producer of this film, which has its stunts choreographed by Action Sandhosh. Choreography for the songs are by Baba Baskar, Santhosh and Raghu Thapa. VFX in the film has been handled by 85FX and Hocus Pocus.

--IANS

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