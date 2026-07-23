India and UAE reaffirm commitment in ensuring safety, dignity of citizens

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other’s countries during the 7th Meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA).

The meeting was held in New Delhi on July 22 and was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA) and Omar Obaid Mohammed Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

The JCCA meeting was preceded by technical-level discussions between the two sides on consular issues, labour and mobility-related issues and extradition and mutual legal assistance.

According to the MEA, a separate meeting took place between the two sides to work towards integrating India’s DigiLocker with the UAE platforms for seamless authentication of Indian academic degrees/documents, which will benefit Indian professionals working in the UAE and facilitate greater economic and educational opportunities.

"India and the UAE enjoy warm and cordial relations that cover all facets of bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, political, defence, technology, cultural, and energy domains, and are anchored in the strong people-to-people ties underpinned by the 4.5 million-strong Indian community in the UAE. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, India-UAE relations have continued to scale new heights," the MEA stated.

Alhesan Alshamsi noted that the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries, together with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), has further expanded opportunities for cooperation and contributed to the development and prosperity of both nations.

He further emphasised that the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries remain a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.

"The Indian community continues to play an integral role in the UAE’s development journey, while the number of UAE nationals travelling to India for tourism, education, and medical treatment continues to grow," noted a statement by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

–IANS

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