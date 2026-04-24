Mira Rajput plays iconic 'Hum Tum' tune on piano, flaunts her artsy skills

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Mira Rajput, entrepreneur and wife of Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor recently shared a calming video on her social media account, where she was seen playing the melodious Hum Tum tune on the piano.

She captioned the post as, “Can you guess this song?”

In the video, Mira is seated at a classy black piano, wearing a chic sleeveless black top paired with a printed skirt.

Mira played the title track of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer movie Hum Tum as the tune.

For the uninitiated, Mira Rajput Kapoor is a popular lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur, and has earlier too put to display her piano playing skills.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi.

Their marriage was an arranged alliance that was facilitated through family and spiritual guidance.

The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

Mira and Shahid, despite their busy schedules, always manage to sneak out time for their kids.

A few weeks ago, Mira and Shahid along with their children headed out to an undisclosed location for a vacation and to send some family time together.

Mira and Shahid shared umpteen number of pictures from their calm and peaceful getaway.

Shahid also knows the right way to winning his wife's heart over and over again.

Recently, he had surprised Mira by sending her a bouquet of flowers at her workplace, bringing a smile on her face.

Mira had shared the cute gesture of her husband on her social media account by sharing a picture of the bouquet and a romantic note pinned alongside.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the recently released O Romeo. He is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movies and shooting commitments. He has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline.

–IANS

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