Mindset was about coming back 'stronger, bigger and better': Hardik

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) After being named Player of the Match in the first T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, all-rounder Hardik Pandya set his sights on larger goals. Fully embracing his comeback, he aims to cherish every moment ahead.

Any doubts over his fitness were settled when he demonstrated his form in his first match since the Asia Cup 2025 injury. He delivered an impressive all-round performance, taking 1-16 with the ball and scoring an unbeaten 59 runs, aiding India’s 101-run victory over South Africa in Cuttack and securing a 1-0 lead in the series.

“You should be a rockstar, come perform for 10 minutes, and the crowd goes berserk. That has been the biggest motivation for me. Life has always thrown a lot of lemons at me, and I always thought that I would make lemonade. I’ve always believed that if I don’t believe in myself, how will others believe me? My mindset was really about coming back stronger, bigger and better,” Hardik said in a video shared by the BCCI.

“Every time that I walk in, I feel like the crowd has been waiting for this moment. They’ve come to watch me bat. Because I have stood strong, I have done a lot of things with grace. That has helped me become even more confident, back myself, and really trust my skill set. I really believe in myself as a player. Injuries test you mentally as well, and at the same time, it puts you in a lot of doubt,” he added.

Hardik also credited his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, for bringing positivity into his life before confidently stating that his goal is now to pursue bigger ambitions and excel in every opportunity he gets.

"A lot of credit goes to my loved ones. Special mention to my partner as well. She’s been nothing but the best to me since she entered my life. A lot of great things have happened since she’s arrived,” he said.

"I’ve been a very honest and very real person in life as well, which has helped me a lot. I don’t really sugarcoat a lot of things in my life. It’s never about the other person, never about how others think or how others perceive. It is always about how I feel inside. Now it’s a time where Hardik Pandya just wants to play the sport and enjoy every second on the ground. And yes, bigger and better will be the motto in my life,” he added.

