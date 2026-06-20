Mimoh Chakraborty looks back on his transformation from brash to responsible

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Mimoh Chakraborty has reflected on his transformation from a brash youngster to a more responsible and focused individual.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he shared that age, experience, and the lessons learned along the way have changed his outlook on life. Mimoh shared how his perspective on success has evolved over the years. The actor shared that while he may have viewed achievements differently during the release of 'Haunted,' he now believes success comes with greater responsibility and a constant drive to push forward.

Mimoh Chakraborty shared, “When the first Haunted came, my answer would have been different. Today, it's about what's next? What do we do next? Because we all know the journey of Echoes of the Past. We know that we had to put this in front of the people. And today the success is because of the audience. But as actors, as filmmakers, it's about what do we do next? I think I just go home and just go back to my pajamas and go pet my dogs and spend time with my wife. I think nothing has changed. Nothing should change. It's I think success makes you more responsible.”

“And I think I've become more responsible now. Back then I was brash, but today I'm more responsible. Today I'm like, OK, I've done this. We have we have achieved this. What do we achieve next? What do we try to achieve? I think that's where I am today,” he added.

Mimoh, son of Mithun Chakraborty, made his acting debut with the 2008 film “Jimmy.” His film “Haunted – 3D” was India's first stereoscopic 3D horror film. Mimoh’s latest release “Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past” was released in theaters on June 12, 2026. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, it is a spiritual sequel to the 2011 film “Haunted – 3D” and also features Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit, Javed Khan King, and Shwetambari Bhatt, with Mahesh Bhatt serving as a presenter. After the success of their earlier collaboration “1920: Horrors of the Heart,” Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, and Vikram Bhatt came together once again to work on the new horror film.

--IANS

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