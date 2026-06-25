June 25, 2026 9:35 PM हिंदी

Millie Bobby Brown shares fresh update on her project with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown shares fresh update on her project with David Harbour

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown has shared that her and David Harbour's upcoming project is set to arrive "sooner than expected".

The former ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars, who played Eleven and Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix sci-fi show, are continuing to work together and Millie has given a major update on their future plans, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “The David Harbour project is sooner than expected. And it’s David’s idea, so kudos to him”.

The actress added that plans for a future project are "concrete", and gave a hint of what to expect when she was asked for more details.

She shared, “Father-daughter is where we live, but Netflix will always be our home”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 22-year-old star noted that generally she's "slowly developing things with Netflix, my home studio", which includes her upcoming rom-com Just Picture It with Gabriel LaBelle.

Meanwhile, her planned TV series Prism might be on hold for now, as Millie is trying to figure out her "time" and "schedule".

Millie and David, 50, were the subject of much speculation during the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, after reports she filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him ahead of production for season 5.

He recently told ‘Variety’ the report was a "weird thing" which "came out in a weird way", and added, “Straight up, Millie and I are working on several. You’ll see more of me and Millie, 10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me”.

David insisted it is normal to get involved in "arguments and disagreements" with colleagues who have had a close working relationship for so long. He added that they found it easy to resolve their differences once there were no other people involved.

--IANS

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Millie Bobby Brown shares fresh update on her project with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown shares fresh update on her project with David Harbour