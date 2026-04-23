Milind Soman says 'Tu hai toh dil dhadakta hai' on his 8th anniversary with Ankita Konwar

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has completed 8 years of marital bliss with his better half, Ankita Konwar.

Commemorating the occasion, Milind expressed his gratitude to Ankita for making every single moment of his life special.

Uploading some unseen photos of the lovebirds on social media, he wrote, "Tu hai toh dil dhadakta hai .. 8 years with you have passed in a heartbeat, but your presence, your love, your warmth and your sweetness made every single moment special...happy anniversary my love ! (sic)"

Coming to Milind and Ankita’s love story. After dating for several years, these two finally tied the knot in a private and intimate ceremony at Alibaug in April 2018, in the presence of close friends and family. The lovebirds enjoy a massive age gap of 26 years.

Along with relationship goals, Milind and Ankita also keep on sharing fitness goals through their social media accounts.

Recently, Milind added another feather to his cap by completing a 20-kilometer swim during his Goa visit.

He even mentioned in his post that he completed the distance within 8 hours.

Ankita also swam 8 kilometers, accompanying her husband in his "beautiful" experience.

Milind's note read, "Swam 20km for the first time ! Took around 8hrs .. Super happy swimming long distance in the sea is one of the most beautiful experiences, so unpredictable, tides, weather, currents, all make it an epic adventure .. big thank you to @ankita_earthy who also swam 8km and my friends Elias, Nicole and Mihir from the Goa Open Water Swim Club for always being there #worldhealthday."

Reacting to the post, Ankita mentioned in the comment section, "It was sooo much fun!! And you my love are a sight to behold".

When one goes through Milind and Ankita's feed, we find the two taking on many such challenges, constantly pushing their physical limits.

--IANS

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