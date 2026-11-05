Milap Zaveri recalls being ‘petrified’ while narrating his dialogues to Sanjay Gupta, says his approval meant everything

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Writer-director Milap Zaveri remembered filmmaker Sanjay Gupta with an emotional note.

He recalled how he would feel “petrified” while narrating his dialogues to him because he wanted him to love every line he wrote. Taking to Instagram, Milap shared a memory with Sanjay and called him his “Guruji”. He said that the filmmaker’s approval meant a great deal to him and that he would often surprise him with punchlines whenever they met.

Sharing the memory, Milap wrote: “My Guruji. The only man i used to be petrified of while narrating to. Coz i wanted him to love every single dialogue i ever wrote for him. That’s how much his validation mattered to me. And i used to ambush him with punchlines whenever we met whatever the occasion. This also must have been one such time! And his laughter shows that i did something right!

“Every dialogue i will ever write again I’ll still wait for your validation. If you hear it in heaven please give me a sign if you like it,” he added. In the picture, Sanjay Gupta is seen smiling as Milap Zaveri engages him in a light-hearted conversation.

Milap also added actor Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta’s wife Anuradha Maripoza to the post.

Recently, Milap Zaveri became emotional while paying tribute to his mentor and father figure, late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, at his prayer meet. Remembering their close association, Milap recalled how Sanjay gave him his first major break at the age of 21 by trusting him with the writing of ‘Kaante’. He spoke about the special place the filmmaker held in his life and said that he would always remain alive in their hearts.

Milap was visibly moved and teary-eyed as he remembered the filmmaker and spoke about the support and faith Sanjay had shown in him early in his career.

He stated, “Guruji, he was always Guruji for me. I was 21 years old and he gave me 'Kaante'. Anu, for 25 years, you always told me, 'You write the corniest lines for my husband. You write the cheesiest lines for him.' Anu, today I have to say something.”

“Jo kisi ke aage nahi jhukta tha, jo mohabbat dene se nahi rukta tha, woh Sanjay Gupta tha.' He was my father. He was my godfather, my father. I loved him to bits. And yeh Baadshah tha. Aur Baadshah ki gali mein aake uska pata nahi poochte. Gulabo ke chuke woh sir, khud patthar rasta bata dete. “He's here, he's not anywhere. Yeh zinda hai hum sabke dil mein. I love you, Gups. I love you, Anu. All of you. Love all of you. I love you. I love you, Anu. Sorry,” he added.

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30, 2026, aged 59, after suffering an accidental fall at his residence in Mumbai.

--IANS

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