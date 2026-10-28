Milan Icons rope in ex-Australia batter Shaun Marsh for inaugural Italia T10 League

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former Australia batter Shaun Marsh has been signed by Milan Icons for the upcoming Italia T10 League, with the franchise banking on his vast experience to build a competitive side for the inaugural season.

The left-handed batter represented Australia in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, and was a member of the side that won the 2015 ODI World Cup on home soil. He also built a reputation as a consistent run-getter in domestic and franchise cricket.

The league, which runs from November 18 to 29, aims to widen cricket’s reach in Italy and give players a franchise platform. “Shaun Marsh’s international career and experience make him a valuable addition to Milan Icons.

“We are pleased to welcome a player of his calibre as we work towards building a competitive team and supporting the continued development of cricket in Italy,” said Milan Icons owner Dr Rashid Ali Khan.

CEO Shazi Ahmad felt Marsh’s vast experience would benefit the squad. “Shaun has played cricket at the highest level and brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.

“His inclusion is a positive step in our preparations for the Italia T10 League, and we remain focused on assembling a strong squad while helping create opportunities for talented cricketers,” he said.

Previously, former England fast-bowling great James Anderson was named co-owner and captain of Napoli Knights, another franchise in the league. Anderson, 44, will co-own the side with his former Lancashire teammate and one-time manager Luke Sutton, whose talent management agency, Activate Sport and Leisure, will run the franchise. Former England all-rounder Adam Hollioake, currently Kent’s coach, has been appointed head coach.

The announcement came soon after Lancashire decided not to offer Anderson a contract for next season, a move criticised by his former England new-ball partner Stuart Broad. Anderson’s involvement is a surprise given his well-known lack of interest in franchise cricket. He has only played short-form cricket sporadically during his career.

The league, founded by Apex T10 Limited, a company owned by former Essex and Surrey batter Nadeem Shahid, will be launched in Rome. The owners of Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators have bought the Rome franchise.

Cricket has grown steadily in Italy, with the men’s national team making its T20 World Cup debut earlier this year and beating Nepal by 10 wickets. The side, led by Derbyshire’s Wayne Madsen and Australian all-rounder Harry Manenti, also ran England close in the tournament.

--IANS

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