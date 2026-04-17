Mihir Ahuja recalls watching co-star Mona Singh in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ as a child

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja has reminisced about his childhood days, fondly recalling growing up watching his co-star Mona Singh in the iconic television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, further calling her performance in the show as unforgettable.

Sharing his childhood memory, Mihir, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said, “My parents used to watch that show, and I was quite a kid at that time. But I used to walk around the house watching Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and hearing about it all the time. I still remember that iconic look with the specs. She is definitely known for that show, but even if you pick up any of her other work, it will only be iconic.”

The young boy went on to praise Mona Singh’s acting craft, highlighting her ability to completely transform into her characters.

“The way she portrays any character, I mean she just gets into that zone. You can’t see a shade of Mona in that character, that's how she absorbs into it. At that time, of course, there weren’t that many shows or platforms. There was only one, so she became known for her role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. But that was just the beginning,” he added.

Mihir further stated that even today, Mona continues to bring the same ease and effortlessness to her performances.

Drawing a comparison, he said, “Even now, any character she does, she does it with such ease.

Adding to the conversation, Mona Singh who essays the role of a single mother in her latest show Maa Ka Sum, said, “I think Vinita in this show is the modern Jassi.”

Talking about Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, the show aired in 2003, and went on to become a cultural phenomenon in Indian television in the early 2000s.

The show followed the journey of Jassi, an intelligent and hardworking girl with a simple appearance, with braces and oversized glasses, who navigates through all the odds of life.

The character, back then, went on to break conventional beauty stereotypes and resonated deeply with audiences, further making Mona Singh a household name across the country.

–IANS

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