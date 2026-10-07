Michelle Yeoh rules out taking up direction

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming miniseries ‘Blade Runner 2099’, has cleared the air around her stepping into direction.

The actress attended the ongoing edition of the Busan International Film Festival press conference recently where she opened up on her experience of her working on the miniseries.

She said at the presser, “To be given an opportunity to take it to 2099 is indeed an amazing journey, and to work with such a great talent like Hunter Schafer is a great joy. Silka Luisa, who is our showrunner, Alcon, Ridley Scott as well, has welcomed us into this world of replicants and humans, and I can’t wait for all of you to watch it”.

When asked if directing might be next for her, the actress said, “I love being an actor, I actually love being a producer, but I think being an amazing, great director, you have no life. There is so much of your vision of that person, that writer, and I think I am not able to rise to that. So I will stick to what I know a little bit better, and hope to support directors who have that vision”.

The actress also received the festival’s Asian Filmmaker of the Year award at the opening ceremony, said she was most looking forward to Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ and would love to work with Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon Ho.

After her Busan visit the actress will fly to New York Comic Con to promote the Prime Video series. The actress is set to join Hunter Schafer, Luisa and other members of the team for a panel at the New York event. All eight episodes of the limited series will be released on November 25. Yeoh plays Olwen, a replicant Blade Runner nearing the end of her life, who partners with Schafer’s Cora, a mysterious new recruit in the system.

--IANS

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