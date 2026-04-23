MI should look to use Rohit purely as a batter or impact player, says Bangar ahead of CSK clash

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) As the Mumbai Indians prepare for a high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that the team should look to utilise Rohit Sharma and have him in the playing XI, either as a pure batter or as an impact player for the batting innings.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the clash is the potential return of former captain Rohit Sharma, who has been recovering from a hamstring issue. Bangar suggested that even a limited role for Rohit could have a significant impact on MI’s fortunes.

“Even if it’s purely as a batter or impact player, MI should look to use him. Strong starts are crucial, and the most successful teams this season have had both batting and bowling firing together. If Rohit and Quinton de Kock can build a solid opening stand, it eases the pressure on Suryakumar Yadav and the middle order. At this stage, MI should consider taking a calculated risk on his fitness and use him as an impact substitute,” Bangar told JioStar.

Bangar’s assessment comes at a time when Mumbai are still searching for stability, particularly with underwhelming returns from senior players like Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya. However, the return of experienced names could provide a timely boost.

With both teams struggling for consistency and placed in the lower half of the table, Mumbai head into the contest on the back of a much-needed win, powered by a century from Tilak Varma. Bangar pointed out that contributions from key players indicate that confidence within the MI camp remains intact.

“Confidence isn’t an issue for MI. The runs are coming from key players, with impactful hundreds by Quinton de Kock in an earlier game and Tilak Varma in the last one. Jasprit Bumrah taking the new ball was a positive, and the spinners have chipped in as well. Ghazanfar looks like a solid option alongside Santner. With Will Jacks available, MI are gradually settling into their best combination,” he said.

With both teams desperate to climb up the standings and reignite their campaigns, Bangar’s remarks underline the importance of experience and balance as MI look to turn their season around in one of the IPL’s most storied rivalries.

--IANS

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