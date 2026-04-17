April 17, 2026 9:33 PM हिंदी

MHADA unveils Motilal Nagar redevelopment master plan, targets completion in 7 years

MHADA unveils Motilal Nagar redevelopment master plan, targets completion in 7 years

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Friday unveiled the master plan for the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar 1, 2, and 3 in Goregaon West, marking a major milestone in what is being described as India’s largest urban redevelopment project.

Spread across approximately 143 acres in the suburban heart of Mumbai, the project will be executed under the Construction and Development Agency (C&DA) model, with the Adani Group selected as the implementing agency through a competitive bidding process. MHADA has set a target to complete the project within seven years after receiving the occupation certificate.

Addressing reporters, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA said the project represents a “historic step” in MHADA’s journey and reflects the state government’s commitment to planned, quality housing.

"The redevelopment aims to transform the decades-old colony into a modern, sustainable township equipped with world-class amenities," he added.

Under the plan, eligible residential beneficiaries will receive free rehabilitation homes of 1,600 sq ft, while commercial occupants will be allotted units of 300 sq ft each.

Around 1,600 slum dwellers will also be rehabilitated under SRA provisions with 300 sq ft units. In addition, MHADA will generate a significant housing stock as part of the project.

The redevelopment is designed around a “15-minute city” concept, ensuring that essential services such as schools, healthcare facilities, markets, and recreational spaces are accessible within a short radius.

The master plan also includes around 15 acres of green zones -- an important addition in a city known for its limited open spaces.

Modern infrastructure features such as underground parking, sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting systems, smart security mechanisms, and robust fire safety systems will be incorporated. The project also seeks to address long-standing issues such as waterlogging in the low-lying area through improved drainage and upgraded road networks.

Jaiswal emphasised that the redevelopment will not only provide better housing but also significantly improve the quality of life by creating an integrated township aligned with the “Live, Work, and Play” philosophy.

--IANS

pk

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