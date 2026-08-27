South Bengal braces for heavy rain this weekend, as low-pressure area lingers

Kolkata, Aug 27 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata issued a forecast on Thursday predicting heavy rainfall across several South Bengal districts starting Saturday and continuing through Monday.

RMC official Sourish Banerjee said a low-pressure area is currently situated over south Bengal, which is likely to bring rain to several parts of the state over the next few days.

On Thursday, the sky is expected to remain mainly cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely across south Bengal, including Kolkata.

Rainfall is expected to intensify in several districts from Saturday to Monday. The weather office has forecast heavy rain at one or two places, particularly in coastal and adjoining districts.

On Saturday, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and East Midnapore are likely to receive relatively heavy rain, with heavy showers possible at one or two locations in these districts.

On Sunday, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts.

On Monday, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram may receive heavy rain at some locations, while other districts are likely to experience mainly light to moderate rainfall.

Despite the expected rainfall, humidity-related discomfort is likely to continue across south Bengal. The region's proximity to the sea is expected to keep moisture levels high. While rainfall may provide temporary relief, sultry and uncomfortable conditions could persist at different times of the day.

In north Bengal, rain is also expected in a few districts over the next two days. Heavy rain is likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Thursday. Rainfall activity is then expected to gradually decline across north Bengal.

Kolkata and neighbouring areas are likely to receive scattered rain over the next few days. The city is expected to remain mainly cloudy on Thursday, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain. Rainfall may increase slightly in Kolkata and surrounding areas from Saturday to Monday.

On Wednesday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 32.05 degrees Celsius, which was 0.02 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 28.03 degrees Celsius, 1.07 degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 75 and 95 percent.

-- IANS

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