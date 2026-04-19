Messi scores brace as Inter Miami beat Colorado Rapids 3-2

Denver, April 19 (IANS) A brace by captain Lionel Messi, and a goal from striker German Berterame led Inter Miami to 2-3 victory against the Colorado Rapids at a packed Empower Field with 75,824, the second highest attendance in MLS history.

The win saw Miami extend its unbeaten run to seven this regular season. Additionally, Miami have the best record on the road so far this regular season, picking up 13 points while recording three wins, a draw and a loss.

Messi struck from the penalty spot to place Inter Miami in the lead in the 18th minute. The goal raised his tally to six this regular season.

Miami doubled its advantage at the brink of halftime in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with a towering header from Berterame from the center of the box finding the back of the net following a precise cross from Silvetti from the right flank to cap off a fantastic passing sequence.

The goal was the second for the Mexican international this league campaign and his second in the past two games, while the assist was the third for Silvetti this regular season.

Colorado equalised in the second half, with Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi scoring for Colorado in the 58th and 62nd minutes respectively.

Messi restored Inter Miami’s lead in the 79th minute. The Argentine ace received a pass from De Paul down the right before making his way into the right end box and curling the ball into the top-left corner. The goal was Messi’s seventh, and the assist De Paul’s third, this regular season.

The 2-3 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim a valuable three points on the road in Colorado.

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to visit the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado next Saturday.

--IANS

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