Melissa Rauch calls Bon Jovi show a ‘dream’ as Bruce Springsteen joins rock legend on stage

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Melissa Rauch, popularly known for playing Bernadette Rostenkowski in the iconic sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”, shared her excitement over seeing Jon Bon Jovi perform live, with a surprise appearance by fellow Jersey icon Bruce Springsteen.

Melissa shared a string of images and clips from Jon Bon Jovi’s concert on Instagram, where she mentioned that his soundtrack to so many chapters of her life.

“As Jersey girl to my core, I LOVE @bonjovi big time. The music of @jonbonjovi has been the soundtrack to so many chapters of my life,” she wrote as the caption.

Melissa added: “What a dream to see his absolutely incredible concert at @thegarden - topped off by my other favorite Jersey legend, The Boss himself, @springsteen making a surprise appearance.”

She added that seeing them perform together is a treasure she will forever treasure.

“Watching them sing some of my all-time favorite songs together with my family was a memory I’ll treasure forever. This card-carrying member of JoviNation and Bruce Tramp, was so f’in pumped it felt like my bangs were feathering themselves back into 80s glory from sheer excitement!” Melissa wrote.

Talking about Mellisa, her acting credits include playing Tina on the American remake of Kath & Kim and Summer on the fantasy horror drama True Blood. She also provided the voice of DC character Harley Quinn in the 2017 animated film Batman and Harley Quinn.

In 2019, Rauch played Meryl Streep's daughter in the feature film The Laundromat directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The actress had also lent her voice for a character in the spy comedy film Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! in 2020, directed by Sean McNamara. It is a stand-alone sequel to Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory originally revolved around five characters living in Pasadena, California: physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who share an apartment; Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress living across the hall; and their equally geeky friends and colleagues, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali.

As the show progressed, several characters were introduced such as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.

--IANS

dc/