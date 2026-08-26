Melissa McCarthy’s b’day wish for hubby Ben Falcone comes with hilarious throwback picture

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Melissa McCarthy showered love on her husband Ben Falcone on his birthday. She also shared a hilarious throwback photo of the actor-director, declaring that her “permed birthday boy” is all hers.

McCarthy took to Instagram, where she posted a throwback image of Falcone sporting a thick curly wig and moustache, while McCarthy poses beside him with a voluminous wig, capturing the duo in a playful snapshot from their younger days.

“Hands off y’all!! This permed birthday boy is all mine and the best human I know !!!” she wrote as the caption.

The 55-year-old actress married her longtime boyfriend Ben Falcon in 2005. They welcomed their daughter Vivian in 2007. The couple became parents once again in 2010 as they welcomed their second daughter, Georgette.

McCarthy has been feted with several honours, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

She is known for working in sitcoms such as Mike & Molly, Saturday Night Live, Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who?, Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building.

McCarthy shot to fame with her work in films such as Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me? Identity Thief, The Heat, Tammy, St. Vincent, Spy, The Boss, and Life of the Party. The actress had also played Ursula in the musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid in 2023.

In 2023, the actress spoke to EW about what inspired her for the live-action film 'The Little Mermaid'. She shared that she looked to her origins performing in New York City under the drag name Miss Y as her inspiration for her Ursula on 'The Little Mermaid'.

"There's a drag queen that lives in me," McCarthy told EW in an interview in 2023.

"I'm always right on the verge of going full-time with her. To keep the humour and the sadness and the edginess to Ursula is everything I want in a character - and frankly, everything I want in a drag queen."

'The Little Mermaid' was directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee.

McCarthy shared the screen with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, and Jonah Hauer-King, who portrays Prince Eric. The cast also featured Javier Bardem as King Triton, along with Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Noma Dumezweni, among others.

--IANS

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