Melissa McCarthy pens b’day note for ‘beautiful, funny, weird creature’ Vivian

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress-comedian Melissa McCarthy wrote a birthday message for her daughter Vivian Falcone as she turned 19.

The actress-comedian lovingly called her a “beautiful, funny, weird creature” and credited her daughter for making her life better.

McCarthy shared a throwback image of Vivian from her toddler days and wrote: “Nineteen years ago a beautiful, funny, weird creature came into our lives and made everything better!! Happy Birthday Vivi Lu!!!! Xoxo Mama.”

The 55-year-old actress has been married to her longtime boyfriend Ben Falcon since 2005. They welcomed Vivian in 2007. The couple became parents once again in 2010 as they welcomed their second daughter, Georgette.

McCarthy has been feted with several honours, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

She is known for working in sitcoms such as Mike & Molly, Saturday Night Live, Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who?, Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building.

McCarthy shot to fame with her work in films such as Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me? Identity Thief, The Heat, Tammy, St. Vincent, Spy, The Boss, and Life of the Party. The actress had also played Ursula in the musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid in 2023.

In 2023, the actress spoke to EW about what inspired her for the live-action film 'The Little Mermaid'. She shared that she looked to her origins performing in New York City under the drag name Miss Y as her inspiration for her Ursula on 'The Little Mermaid'.

"There's a drag queen that lives in me," McCarthy told EW in an interview in 2023.

"I'm always right on the verge of going full-time with her. To keep the humour and the sadness and the edginess to Ursula is everything I want in a character - and frankly, everything I want in a drag queen."

'The Little Mermaid' was directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee.

McCarthy shared the screen with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, and Jonah Hauer-King, who portrays Prince Eric.

The cast also featured Javier Bardem as King Triton, along with Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Noma Dumezweni, among others.

--IANS

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