Melbourne Renegades leave Marvel Stadium, relocate to new home at MCG

Melbourne, July 10 (IANS) Melbourne Renegades men's team ended their 15-year association with Marvel Stadium and relocated to their new home Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the BBL club confirmed on Friday.

The Renegades have played home games at Marvel Stadium since the Big Bash League's inception in 2011-12, a venue that played host to their BBL 8 Championship triumph.

The BBL club now struck a new agreement with the Melbourne Cricket Club to relocate their marquee fixtures from KFC BBL 16 onwards. They will play three matches in total there in BBL|16, two as the home team, including their Melbourne derby, as well as one as the away team against rivals Melbourne Stars.

It's understood the Renegades will play their two home games in Melbourne at Junction Oval this season, while they will also be part of the league's historic Chennai fixture in December. It means there will be no Big Bash matches in Geelong this season for the first time in five years.

Melbourne Cricket Club CEO Stuart Fox said: “The 2026/27 summer of cricket at the MCG will be bigger than ever before as we welcome the Melbourne Renegades to the beating heart of our city. The BBL is a fundamental part of our cricket schedule during the summer months. We look forward to supporting the Renegades across their marquee fixtures and providing fans with more opportunities to enjoy cricket matches at the MCG."

For the playing group, the opportunity to play on cricket's biggest stage and in front of huge home crowds is one they can't wait to embrace.

"The MCG is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and every player loves the chance to walk out there," Captain Will Sutherland said. "The atmosphere for last season's Derby was incredible and showed what Big Bash cricket can look like at the MCG."

Knowing we'll have more opportunities to play in front of big crowds and create those moments with our fans is something the whole playing group is really looking forward to. We know it’s been a challenging off-season for our supporters but I know the players can’t wait to pull on the red shirt and get out there in front our fans.”

Melbourne Renegades General Manager, Max Abbott said, "Cricket at the MCG is synonymous with summer in Melbourne and we're excited to bring Renegades home matches to one of the world's great sporting venues.

"While this is the beginning of a new era, I also want to acknowledge and thank everyone at Marvel Stadium. The venue has been a huge part of the Renegades' DNA, providing our home for the past 15 years and hosting so many memorable moments. It’s a world-class venue and will always hold a special place in the club's journey.”

--IANS

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