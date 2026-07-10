US seizes $1.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in air cargo bound for Delhi

Washington, July 10 (IANS) US Customs and Border Protection officers in Miami have seized more than $1.5 million worth of cocaine hidden inside speakers and amplifiers in an air cargo shipment destined for Delhi, authorities said.

The shipment contained 22.35 kilograms, or 49 pounds and four ounces, of cocaine hydrochloride. It was intercepted at an air cargo warehouse near Miami International Airport on June 17, according to a CBP statement.

The parcel originated in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and was being shipped to Delhi. Its contents were declared as “Music Equipment”.

CBP officers inspected the shipment as part of Operation Striker Shield, an enforcement initiative aimed at large consignments that could be used for narcotics smuggling during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During the search, officers found eight pouches and four bricks containing a white powdery substance. The packages had been concealed inside four speakers and two amplifiers.

Officers conducted a field test of the substance, which confirmed the presence of cocaine hydrochloride. Authorities estimated the drugs’ street value at approximately $1.5 million.

“Operation Striker Shield, combined with the vigilance and expertise of our officers, is effectively disrupting transnational criminal organizations attempting to exploit legitimate trade routes,” said Daniel Alonso, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Miami and Tampa Field Office.

“We will continue to leverage intelligence, advanced targeting, and officer intuition to interdict these illicit shipments,” he added.

CBP officers seized the entire consignment. Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations have opened an investigation into the shipment, its origin and intended destination.

The agency did not identify the sender or intended recipient. It also did not disclose whether any arrests had been made in connection with the attempted shipment.

Operation Striker Shield focuses on identifying large shipments that pose a potential narcotics-smuggling risk during the FIFA World Cup. The United States is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

--IANS

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