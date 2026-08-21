Melania Trump expands foster youth scholarships

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) US First Lady Melania Trump announced new scholarships for young people from foster care, bringing Indiana University and Purdue University into a nationwide education initiative.

President Donald Trump joined the First Lady at the White House announcement, which linked the Fostering the Future programme with this weekend’s Freedom 250 IndyCar Grand Prix in Washington.

Melania Trump said the two universities would join an alliance of 26 academic institutions working to help foster youth attend college, begin careers and attain financial independence.

“The greatest achievement investment America can make is not in technology, infrastructure or capital markets, it’s our children,” she said.

The First Lady placed the initiative within the rapidly changing employment landscape shaped by artificial intelligence, robotics and emerging industries. She said America’s long-term competitive strength would rest on preparing its young people for that future.

“Tomorrow’s leaders are sitting in classrooms today, including those growing up in foster care,” she said. “Their capability is no less remarkable.”

The initiative seeks to identify young people on merit and talent while helping them overcome economic and social barriers. It also supports foster youth after they leave the care system and begin navigating higher education and employment.

“Our mission is simple yet transformational: provide every young person from the foster care community the chance to earn a college education, launch a meaningful career, and achieve lasting financial independence,” Melania Trump said.

She said the Fostering the Future Scholarship had supported the education of its first doctor this spring.

“Fostering the Future is more than an educational initiative, it is generational investment in America’s talent pipeline,” she said.

Fox Sports and IndyCar will finance scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Fox Sports President and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said the partnership would help foster youth gain the support required to build their futures.

“Fox is honoured to provide scholarship funding at Indiana University and also Purdue University alongside our partners at IndyCar, to ensure that foster youth have the tools and support to build bright futures,” Shanks said.

Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Entertainment and owner of IndyCar, said the initiative delivered a wider message about the country’s commitment to education and the next generation.

“We’re so excited today to be part of launching this commitment to Fostering the Future,” Penske said. He added that some of the programme’s beneficiaries could become future leaders in government and business.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said young people leaving foster care at 18 often lacked the resources and infrastructure needed to move immediately into adulthood. Funding higher education, he said, remained one of their most serious challenges.

“Fostering the Future, like an IndyCar pit crew, provides tools, support and resources along the entire path of foster care,” Boles said.

The White House event also showcased an IndyCar ahead of Sunday’s Freedom 250, a 250-mile race planned around the National Mall as part of celebrations marking the United States’ 250th anniversary. Organisers said cars would reach speeds exceeding 180 miles an hour while racing past the US Capitol and Washington Monument.

Fostering the Future is part of Melania Trump’s broader work on behalf of children and young adults. Its focus includes education, technology skills, career preparation and support for young people making the transition from foster care to independent adulthood.

In the United States, foster care is administered primarily by state and local agencies, with federal support and oversight. Young people who leave care without permanent family connections can face added difficulties in securing housing, completing college and finding stable employment.

--IANS

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