Mehbooba Mufti holds Tricolour upside down; Giriraj Singh calls her 'terrorist'

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) A political controversy erupted on Wednesday after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was seen holding the National Flag upside down during a protest in Srinagar, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mufti had led PDP leaders and workers in a sit-in outside the party office in Srinagar to protest against the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019.

During the demonstration, the former Chief Minister was seen holding both the National Flag and the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Tricolour appeared to have been held in an inverted position, with the saffron band at the bottom instead of the top.

Under the Flag Code of India, the national flag must always be displayed in the prescribed manner. Any incorrect display, including holding it upside down, displaying incorrect proportions or using a damaged flag, amounts to a violation of the Flag Code. According to the prescribed rules, the saffron band must always remain at the top, followed by the white band with the navy blue 24-spoke Ashoka Chakra in the centre and the green band at the bottom.

Following the incident, the BJP launched a strong attack on the PDP Chief, accusing her of disrespecting the National Flag.

Calling her a "terrorist", Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that Mehbooba Mufti had consistently supported terrorists and criticised her over the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "Mehbooba Mufti is a terrorist. I am saying this because she has consistently supported terrorists. That is why I am saying this. She spent a brief period with us, and we tried to bring about a change, but when that did not happen, we parted ways."

Referring to the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Union Minister described August 5 as a landmark day in India's Constitutional history.

"Just as we celebrate Independence Day on August 15 and Republic Day on January 26, this too is being regarded as a significant day. It marks what many see as the fulfilment of the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and countless Indians... Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 5, 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah removed those Constitutional provisions. Now, it is 'Ek Desh, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan'," Singh added.

BJP MP Sat Paul Sharma also criticised the PDP leader and recalled her earlier remarks regarding Article 370.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said, "Mehbooba Mufti is the same leader who had said regarding Article 370 that if any kind of tampering were done with Article 370, there would be no one left to shoulder the Tricolour. However, today, the entire nation is loyal to the Tricolour."

He also alleged that the PDP had repeatedly disrespected the nation and the National Flag.

"These people have always disrespected the nation or the Tricolour. Legal action would be taken against her," the BJP MP added.

Reacting to the controversy, Republican Party of India (Athawale) Chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the matter should first be examined to determine whether the National Flag was held upside down intentionally or by mistake.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale said, "I believe Mehbooba Mufti is a leader from Jammu and Kashmir, and she has also been a Member of Parliament with us. There are allegations that she held the national flag upside down. However, it will have to be examined whether she did so deliberately or not. It is not right to disrespect the Tricolour, and it's our responsibility to honour the National Flag if we are holding it. She should have been more careful."

Meanwhile, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi targeted the BJP over its past alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, questioning the party's criticism of Mehbooba Mufti.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, "You (BJP) were the ones who formed an alliance with her (Mehbooba Mufti's PDP) and sat together eating dhokla. What was that then?"

--IANS

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